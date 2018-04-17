Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz arrested

Tanzania's Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe says that authorities plan to file charges against top musician Diamond Platinumz for posting "obscene" and "indecent" material on social media, news agency AFP reports.

Diamond, according to the report, was arrested yesterday and reportedly still being questioned by the police.

As we reported earlier a video of the musician kissing an identified woman was widely shared on social media which the star has since deleted.

Another local musician Faustina Charles, popularly known as Nandy, has been arrested over similar accusations after a video deemed "indecent" by authorities was shared on WhatsApp.

If found guilty the two musicians could each face a fine of at least five million Tanzanian shillings ($2,200; £1,500) or a prison sentence of a minimum of 12 months or both.