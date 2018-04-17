Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz arrested

Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz arrested
Source: BBC
Date: 17-04-2018 Time: 01:04:47:pm

Tanzania's Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe says that authorities plan to file charges against top musician Diamond Platinumz for posting "obscene" and "indecent" material on social media, news agency AFP reports.

Diamond, according to the report, was arrested yesterday and reportedly still being questioned by the police.

As we reported earlier a video of the musician kissing an identified woman was widely shared on social media which the star has since deleted.

Another local musician Faustina Charles, popularly known as Nandy, has been arrested over similar accusations after a video deemed "indecent" by authorities was shared on WhatsApp.

If found guilty the two musicians could each face a fine of at least five million Tanzanian shillings ($2,200; £1,500) or a prison sentence of a minimum of 12 months or both.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Murdered journalist was stabbed multiple times
Ghana now exports power to Ivory Coast, Togo- Amuna reveals
Video: Psalm Adjetefio; he made many happy but he is less happy himself
Does vaginal seeding boost health?

 
Latest Stories

NADMO braces for June floods with only 3 excavators
GPL Analysis: Kotoko next 5 fixtures show table topping potential
‘Any act of violation will be met with a sanction’; UG responds to Vandals, Katanga clash
Man believes painkillers turned him gay
Bank of England partners with African Central Banks
Does vaginal seeding boost health?
Global growth 'to hit seven-year high'
Jordan Ayew sure of Swansea Premier League survival

MOST POPULAR
Full list of winners at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Economy is so bad you need a man to take care of you – Moesha tells CNN
Kasoa: Baby dies as doctor cuts oxygen supply over nonpayment of bills
I’m sorry – Moesha Boduong apologises to Ghanaians after CNN backlash
2018 VGMA Live updates: Ebony is 'Artiste of the Year'!
LIFESTYLE
Does vaginal seeding boost health?
ODD NEWS
Man believes painkillers turned him gay
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
World’s first diamond-backed crypto assets launched in Dubai
OBITUARY
ING. MICHAEL ASAFO-BOAKYE
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections