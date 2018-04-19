Nigeria's Senate mace found under flyover

Nigeria's Senate mace found under flyover
Source: BBC
Date: 19-04-2018 Time: 12:04:14:pm

The mace stolen from Nigeria’s parliament has been recovered under a flyover in the capital, Abuja, police say.

Several intruders rushed into the Senate, the upper chamber of the National Assembly, and grabbed the ceremonial staff during a session yesterday.

The Senate's spokesperson accused suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of leading the "armed hoodlums", saying they had committed treason. He has since been arrested and denies any involvement in the theft.

The police say they set up roadblocks and launched stop-and-search operations in the wake of the theft.

In a statement, the police said the mace was eventually found under a flyover “where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted officers”.

The police chief has ordered security is to be beefed up at parliament as a consequence.

Watch the moment the mace was stolen:

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: Ghanaian, 30, flees US over rape accusation
Supreme Court dismisses Ayine application over Amidu case
Kojo Antwi moved by God’s wonderwork on suicidal actor
New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client

 
Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for music
New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client
Supreme Court dismisses Ayine application over Amidu case
Energy Commission’s App tells watts of power refrigerators use
Nigeria's Senate mace found under flyover
Photo of the Week: Ghana, the country where rain is 'Zoomlion'
Economy to grow by 5.7% in 2018 – Renaissance Capital
Video: Pastor performs Shatta Wale's 'Taking Over' in church

MOST POPULAR
Full list of winners at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
I’m sorry – Moesha Boduong apologises to Ghanaians after CNN backlash
2018 VGMA Live updates: Ebony is 'Artiste of the Year'!
Murdered journalist was stabbed multiple times
Angry Otiko demands prosecution as public lashing of girl goes viral

LIFESTYLE
Stigmatization of HIV patients by medical staff increase in Ashanti region
ODD NEWS
Marine biologist turned prostitute sells sex to pay off whopping debt
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Energy Commission’s App tells watts of power refrigerators use
OBITUARY
Alhaji Col. David Amadu Iddisah
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections