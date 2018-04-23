Royal baby: Duke and Duchess show off new son

Source: BBC
Date: 23-04-2018 Time: 07:04:32:pm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left the hospital after the arrival of their third child, a boy.

The couple's second son, who was born at 11:01 BST, weighing 8lb 7oz, is fifth in line to the throne.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had visited their brother at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London.

Leaving the hospital Prince William said the couple were very happy, before holding up three fingers and joking he had "thrice the worry now".

"We didn't keep you waiting too long this time," he added.

When someone asked him whether the couple had decided on a name, he said: "You'll find out soon enough."

Formal notice

Minutes earlier, Prince William and Catherine had come out of the hospital briefly to greet the crowds with their new son.

They then returned inside to put their newborn son in his car seat before driving away towards their home Kensington Palace.

The Duchess wore a red Jenny Packham dress with a white collar as she left the hospital.

Fashion commentators said that its colours reflected St George's flag, while others saw echoes of Princess Diana, who wore red and white when she left the hospital with a newborn Prince Harry in 1984.

Members of both families have said they are "delighted with the news" of the birth.

Welcome to the family. Thank you everyone for your kind wishes.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Kensington Palace said the name of the baby would be announced in due course while a formal notice of the birth had been posted on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Favourite names at the bookmakers include Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James and Philip.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her "warmest congratulations" to William and Catherine.

She said: "I wish them great happiness for the future."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also sent his regards, tweeting: "Congratulations to Kate and William on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them all the very best."

The Archbishop of Canterbury added: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby, a brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"May God bless them and all of their children with love, happiness and health."

