Breaking: Winnie Mandela has died
Source: ewn.co.za
Date: 02-04-2018 Time: 02:04:22:pm
File photo: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has passed away.

The apartheid icon has been ill for a number of years and was most recently admitted to Milpark Hospital due to a kidney infection.

The last time the stalwart was in a hospital was in October 2017 for a knee surgery, which she recovered from.

During the 27-year imprisonment of her ex-husband, Nelson Mandela, for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of black South Africans, undergoing arrest and banishment.

White minority rule ended in 1994.

winnie-mandela.jpg

The former South African first lady was born in the village of Mbongweni, Bizana, in the Transkei.

  Close
