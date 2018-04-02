China hits back with tariffs on US imports worth $3bn

China hits back with tariffs on US imports worth $3bn
Source: BBC
Date: 02-04-2018 Time: 09:04:14:am

China has imposed tariffs of up to 25% on 128 US imports, including pork and wine, after US President Donald Trump raised duties on foreign steel and aluminium imports in March.

The tariffs affecting some $3bn (£2.1bn) of imports kick in on Monday.

Beijing said the move was to "safeguard China's interests and balance" losses caused by new US tariffs.

China had previously said it did not want a trade war but would not sit by if its economy was hurt.

Mr Trump, however, has insisted that "trade wars are good", and that it should be "easy" for the US to win one.

The American authorities have already announced plans for further targeted tariffs for tens of billions of dollars of Chinese imports, the BBC's Chris Buckler reports from Washington.

They say that is in response to unfair trading practices in China that affect US companies but it raises the possibility of yet more action being taken in what has become a tit-for-tat trade battle, our correspondent adds.

Relatively mild to start with

By Stephen McDonell, BBC News, Hong Kong

China's theft of foreign intellectual property is what sparked all this in the first place, according to Washington. If international companies want to operate in China they must hand over their intellectual property for the privilege, thus delivering the likes of German high-speed rail technology into the hands of Chinese engineers.

Yet now that China's retaliatory tariffs have kicked in, there are also those sympathetic with that argument who are worried that launching a potential tariff war is not the way to fix the problem. Naturally others say China has been getting away with this for years and tough measures were needed in order to force change.

There is also the overall imbalance in US-China trade but a large Chinese surplus, of course, means it is potentially much more exposed during a trade war than America. For this reason Beijing will want to negotiate a way out of this escalating tariff showdown.

Its first set of tariffs are relatively mild but they come in response to the first round of US tariffs and a second has already been announced. There are plenty more American companies to be hit and other nations, especially those in Europe and Asia, could soon find themselves dragged into this conflict.

Presentational grey line

Which products are affected?

US scrap aluminium and frozen pork will be subject to a 25% additional tariff - on top of existing duties.

Several other American foods including nuts, fresh and dried fruit, ginseng and wine will be hit by a 15% increase.

Rolled steel bars will likewise see a 15% rise in duties.

Why is this happening now?

China said the new tariffs were a retaliatory measure in light of Mr Trump's decision to raise duties on steel and aluminium imports.

But further tax hikes may lie ahead.

On 22 March, the US said it was planning to impose duties on up to $60bn of Chinese imports and limit its investment in the US, in retaliation for years of alleged intellectual property theft.

Donald Trump raises both hands during a speech
Donald Trump believes tariffs will help cut the US trade deficit with China, which he has vowed to do
 

The White House said it was acting to counter unfair competition from China's state-led economy.

It remains to be seen if China will follow its opening gambit with stronger measures.

In theory, Beijing could tax US tech companies like Apple, for example. Such a move could force US tech giants to raise their prices to compensate.

US trade in goods with China

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: Prophet Kumchacha names his top 5 men of God
Man attacks actor playing Roman soldier in ‘Passion of Christ’ play to save Jesus
Ghana needs God’s mercy, grace to progress - Bishop Heward-Mills
Love, sex, relationships and the brain

  Close
Latest Stories

Egypt election: Sisi secures second term on reduced turnout
Kevin-Prince Boateng: 'I didn't do enough' for Real Madrid move
Video: Prophet Kumchacha names his top 5 men of God
Teachers kick against scrapping Agriculture as major teaching subject
NDC needs an accomplished achiever - Alabi's campaign team
Heart disease risk may show in your earlobes, eyes, fingers
Video: My threat to beat Patapaa was “political talk” – Kumchacha
Love, sex, relationships and the brain
MOST POPULAR
Update: BNI boss sacked
Koku Anyidoho arrested over Akufo-Addo coup comment
Update: Mahama fails to secure Koku bail
Video: Mahama approved use of Ghana as base for US marines in 2015- Leaked document
“At least Ghana is working” – Anyidoho thanks 'professional' CID,BNI

LIFESTYLE
Heart disease risk may show in your earlobes, eyes, fingers
ODD NEWS
Man attacks actor playing Roman soldier in ‘Passion of Christ’ play to save Jesus
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook may soon let users appeal if a post was wrongly removed
OBITUARY
Mr. Kenneth Hudson
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections