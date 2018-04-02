Colombian prisoners get guard drunk and escape

Colombian prisoners get guard drunk and escape
Source: BBC
Date: 02-04-2018 Time: 07:04:04:pm
File photo

Two prisoners have escaped from a maximum security jail in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, by getting a guard drunk and convincing him to let them go to go buy more alcohol.

The two inmates never returned and police are currently hunting for them.

Colleagues of the guard at La Picota jail said his breath smelt of alcohol and he refused to be breathalysed.

The prison director said the production of homebrewed liquor inside the prison was common despite frequent checks.

The two fugitives were identified as Jhon Gutiérrez Rincón, a Farc rebel who was sentenced to 40 years in prison for kidnapping in 2003, and Olmedo Vargas, who had recently demobilised from the Farc rebel group but who was awaiting trial for alleged theft.

The prison authorities said they had not been able to detect any damage to the structure of the prison or its gates and they were, therefore, working on the assumption that a guard colluded to help them escape.

That version of events coincides with the statements of other guards who said they had seen the two inmates drinking with one of the guards and that they had convinced the guard to let them leave on the promise they would came back with fresh supplies of alcohol.

In an interview with Colombia's FM radio [in Spanish], prison director Col Germán Ricaurte said there had been "a lack of professionalism, a lack of professional ethics, in which one of our officials seems to have broken security protocols and this facilitated the escape".

"The weakness of this official meant that he ingested this liquor and these inmates took advantage of that to convince him that they needed to leave [the prison]," Col Ricaurte explained.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Ablakwa writes: Sir, your silence, stonewalling is undemocratic and not in our national interest
Koku to visit CID HQ on Tuesday as his lawyers ‘wait patiently’
Front pages: Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Ghana-US military deal: ‘Regional demonstrations’ in the offing

  Close
Latest Stories

COCOBOD gets five-member audit committee
Front pages: Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Ghana-US military deal: ‘Regional demonstrations’ in the offing
Koku to visit CID HQ on Tuesday as his lawyers ‘wait patiently’
Ablakwa writes: Sir, your silence, stonewalling is undemocratic and not in our national interest
More support comes for school where teacher drew Microsoft interface on board to teach
Hamid catalogues 30-point 'evidence' to show economy is getting stronger
NDC calls for investigations into brutality of Joy FM reporter
MOST POPULAR
Update: BNI boss sacked
Koku Anyidoho arrested over Akufo-Addo coup comment
Video: Mahama approved use of Ghana as base for US marines in 2015- Leaked document
Update: Mahama fails to secure Koku bail
“At least Ghana is working” – Anyidoho thanks 'professional' CID,BNI

LIFESTYLE
Heart disease risk may show in your earlobes, eyes, fingers
ODD NEWS
Man attacks actor playing Roman soldier in ‘Passion of Christ’ play to save Jesus
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
More support comes for school where teacher drew Microsoft interface on board to teach
OBITUARY
Mr. Kenneth Hudson
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections