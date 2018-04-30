Nigeria President Buhari to meet Trump in Washington

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will become the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to be received by US President Donald Trump when he arrives in Washington for talks later.

They are expected to discuss shared economic and security interests.

But many will also be watching the talks closely after a row over Mr Trump's alleged use of the word "shithole" to describe African nations.

Mr Trump denied being a racist after the reported crude remark.

He also denied making the comment

What's the agenda for Trump-Buhari talks?

The two leaders may be keen to put the scandal behind them to focus on more pressing issues, writes the BBC's Nigeria correspondent Mayeni Jones.

Boko Haram militants launched their insurgency in 2009