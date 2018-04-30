South Africa rioters burn 18 trucks

Source: BBC
Date: 30-04-2018 Time: 04:04:51:pm
Cyril Ramaphosa is President of South Africa

Gangs in South Africa have set fire to at least 18 trucks on a motorway in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal. 

The unrest has closed the main road between the country's two biggest cities, Johannesburg and Durban.

Local media has been tweeting pictures of the trucks: 

SAfm news@SAfmnews
 

The situation remains tense on the N-3 at Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands after protests turned violent and forced the total shutdown of the freeway last night. 18 trucks were torched and looted in the late night unrest

3:16 AM - Apr 30, 2018
Nonkululeko Hlophe@Leko3
 

One of the trucks still burning in Mooi River on the N-3

6:18 AM - Apr 30, 2018
Reports say vehicles were looted during the overnight rioting and shots were fired, although it is not clear why the violence began.

Police have been deployed to the area in force and more than 50 people have been arrested for public violence.

There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.

The unrest follows a similar incident earlier this month on the same road, after which some of those involved said they were protesting about the employment of foreigners as truck drivers.

