Fiji PM: Climate change threatens our survival

Fiji PM: Climate change threatens our survival
Source: BBC
Date: 03-04-2018 Time: 02:04:54:pm

Fiji's prime minister has said the Pacific island nation is in "a fight for survival" as climate change brings "almost constant" deadly cyclones.

Frank Bainimarama said Fiji had entered a "frightening new era" of extreme weather that needed to be confronted.

His comments came after Cyclone Josie caused deaths and flooding on Fiji's main island, Viti Levu, at the weekend.

In 2016, a cyclone hit Fiji leaving 44 people dead and wiping out one-third of the nation's economic production.

Four people have died in severe flooding caused by Cyclone Josie, according to Reuters news agency.

"We are now at an almost constant level of threat from these extreme weather events," Mr Bainimarama said on Tuesday, adding that powerful cyclones in the region were becoming "more severe" as a result of climate change.

"We need to get the message out loud and clear to the entire world about the absolute need to confront this crisis head-on," he said.

"As a nation, we are starting to build our resilience in response to the frightening new era that is upon us," he added.

Last November, Mr Bainimarama took a leading role at the UN's Climate Conference in the German city of Bonn.

The planet's climate has constantly been changing over time. However, the current period of warming is occurring more rapidly than many past events.

The changes could drive freshwater shortages, bring sweeping changes in food production conditions, and increase the number of deaths from floods, storms, heat waves and droughts.

Climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events - though linking any single event to global warming is complicated.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
New Senchi: 'Doctor' who administered deadly injections operated illegally
Get a TIN or be out of business- GRA warns
We are lucky to come out of serious accident unscathed - Sarkodie’s manager
Don’t get married yet if your partner does these 9 things

  Close
Latest Stories

Poverty drives some Kenyans to rent out their wives
Man filmed having sex with ninth hole of golf course
We are lucky to come out of serious accident unscathed - Sarkodie’s manager
Akufo-Addo to break silence on Ghana-US military agreement
The Ghana-US Security cooperation agreement – Have we sold our sovereignty?
Fisheries Minister installed queen mother at Dzelukope
Don’t get married yet if your partner does these 9 things
Zambia orders Cuban ambassador out of the country
MOST POPULAR
Update: BNI boss sacked
Video: Mahama approved use of Ghana as base for US marines in 2015- Leaked document
Update: Mahama fails to secure Koku bail
Sankore: Thugs beat up police, seize patrol vehicle for robbery
“At least Ghana is working” – Anyidoho thanks 'professional' CID,BNI

LIFESTYLE
Don’t get married yet if your partner does these 9 things
ODD NEWS
Poverty drives some Kenyans to rent out their wives
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Watch provides murder case clues
OBITUARY
Mr. Kenneth Hudson
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections