French mayor regrets April Fool's joke about Ikea coming to town

French mayor regrets April Fool's joke about Ikea coming to town
Source: BBC
Date: 03-04-2018 Time: 03:04:05:pm

A French mayor has apologised after a backlash to her April Fool's joke about Swedish furniture giant Ikea coming to her town, bringing 4,000 new jobs.

Caroline Cayeux used Facebook and Twitter to announce the arrival of a new superstore to Beauvais residents, many of whom believed her "great news".

Locals were not amused when the mayor, hours later, clarified that the news about job opportunities was not true.

Ms Cayeux regretted the "not very wise" joke, which social media amplified.

She told French media she was sorry that "the sense of humour was not shared by everyone", adding that a new commercial development outside the northern town (population 54,000) would indeed bring 4,000 jobs in the future.

However, social media users were unforgiving, with one Twitter user saying, "We will all vote for you in the next election... April fool's".

 

