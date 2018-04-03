Winnie Mandela to get state funeral

File Photo: Winnie Mandela's picture

Anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - known to millions as "the mother of South Africa" - will be given a state funeral, with events around the country to remember her life, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Mrs Madikizela-Mandela, who, along with her husband Nelson Mandela, became a symbol of the struggle against white minority rule, died on Monday at the age of 81.

Her funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium, near her home in Soweto, on Saturday, 14 April, with an official memorial three days before, President Cyril Ramaphosa told media on Monday evening.

Mr Ramaphosa - who said last night that the nation was "ill-prepared for her early departure" - also paid tribute to her determination and strength in the face of a regime which did everything it could to break her spirit, including torture and imprisonment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the media outside Mrs. Madikizeala-Mandela's home

People were still gathering outside her home this morning to pay their respects.

South Africa's Mail & Guardian shared these pictures: