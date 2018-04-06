Kenyan has toothbrush removed from stomach

As unbelievable as it sounds, doctors in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa say they have successfully removed a toothbrush from a man’s stomach.

David Charo said he had swallowed the toothbrush accidentally on Sunday, while brushing his teeth.

He had moved from one hospital to another for five days as he tried to seek medical attention.

Most of the hospitals turned him away, saying they did not have specialists to carry out such an operation.

An X-ray showed the toothbrush lodged in Mr Charo's stomach.

The incident has left Twitter users baffled, as this tweet shows: