Video of 'brutal police assault' in Kenya

Police in Kenya are looking into the authenticity of a video purportedly showing a police officer assaulting a man.

Our attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating in the social media of a Police officer allegedly assaulting an individual. We do not approve of it. We are reviewing the video clip to verify it’s authenticity and shall take stern action aganist the officer once proven. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) April 6, 2018

The clip of more than a minute shows the suspected officer repeatedly kicking the man and stamping him on his head.

It is unclear where and when the video was recorded and what led to the assault.