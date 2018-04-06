Video of 'brutal police assault' in Kenya

Video of 'brutal police assault' in Kenya
Police in Kenya are looking into the authenticity of a video purportedly showing a police officer assaulting a man.

The clip of more than a minute shows the suspected officer repeatedly kicking the man and stamping him on his head.

It is unclear where and when the video was recorded and what led to the assault.

