Trump condemns Syria for chemical attack

Trump condemns Syria for chemical attack
Source: BBC
Date: 08-04-2018 Time: 05:04:51:pm

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Russia and Iran over a suspected chemical attack, saying there will be a "big price to pay".

Medical sources say dozens of people were killed in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday.

The UK called for an urgent inquiry while Pope Francis said nothing could justify using chemical weapons.

Both Syria and Russia deny a chemical attack took place.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump described President Assad as an "animal".

Russian talks with the rebels, the Jaish al-Islam group, broke down last week and fighting resumed.

However, according to Syrian state media, a deal was struck with Jaish al-Islam on Sunday to allow them to leave Douma within 48 hours in return for them freeing prisoners. The rebel group has not commented.

Douma is the last rebel bastion in the Eastern Ghouta region outside the capital, Damascus, following a government offensive and other evacuation deals brokered by Russia.

What do we know about the attack?

One video, recorded by rescue workers known as the White Helmets, shows a number of men, women and children lying lifeless inside a house, many with foam at their mouths.

Other unverified footage shows young children crying as they are treated in a makeshift medical unit.

However, it has not been possible to verify independently what actually happened, or the actual number of dead.

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, which runs medical facilities in the Eastern Ghouta, told BBC News that 70 deaths had been confirmed.

According to the US-based Syrian American Medical Society, at least 48 people died, showing "symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent".

More than 500 people were brought to medical centres with such symptoms, it said, quoting emergency services in Douma.

A doctor at an overwhelmed hospital in the rebel-controlled town told the BBC's Joel Gunter he had panicked as his own children coughed from gas seeping into the basement where they were hiding.

A medical student described in horrifying detail how he had treated a dying man.

Could the US take military action?

In April 2017, more than 80 people died in a Sarin attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, and a joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons found the Syrian government responsible.

In response, President Trump ordered a cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.

Asked if America might strike again after Saturday's reported attack, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told ABC television: "I wouldn't take anything off the table."

French President Emmanuel Macron has also threatened to strike Syria if the government uses chemical weapons against civilians.

Before Mr Trump tweeted, the US state department said the attack, if confirmed, called for an "immediate response by the international community".

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the suspected chemical attack must be investigated urgently.

"We are in close touch with our allies following these latest reports," he said. "Those responsible for the use of chemical weapons have lost all moral integrity and must be held to account."

What do Syria and Russia say?

Syrian state media accused "terrorist" media of fabricating reports about a chemical attack in order to hinder the advance of government forces through the Eastern Ghouta.

Russia's foreign ministry said reports of a chemical attack by Syrian forces on Douma had been "planted" in order to create a pretext for a possible military intervention in Syria.

"The purpose of these mendacious conjectures, which are without any basis, is to shield the terrorists and the irreconcilable radical opposition, which rejects a political settlement, while at the same time trying to justify possible external use of force," it said.

Russia launched its military operation in Syria in September 2015, saying it had been asked to intervene in the civil war by the Syrian government.

In seven years, the war has left more than 400,000 people dead or missing presumed dead, while more than half the population have been driven from their homes.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: Obinim commands passport from his shoe
Video: Meet the lady Kuami Eugene allegedly lost his virginity to
I was called ‘agric chicken’ in school – Actress Chika Ike
Akonnor lauds tactically superior Ashgold after Kotoko win

  Close
Latest Stories

Yara Ghana Launches Channel Partner Programme
If you lie about me, I’ll also do same to you – Lydia Forson warns media
NSS makes arrangement for Ghanaians abroad to register
Newmont shuts down operations in Ghana after Ahafo tunnel collapse
Video: Obinim commands passport from his shoe
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale ‘beef’ just to spice up industry – Joyce Blessing
Barclays’ looming change of name to ABSA challenged in Kenya
Tic replies critics over his rap on ‘Pene Ma Me’
MOST POPULAR
Sankore: Thugs beat up police, seize patrol vehicle for robbery
Family of aeronautic engineer who died mysteriously want justice
UK diplomat mocks #ObinimStickerChallenge
US agreement: Akufo-Addo hits back at "unspeakable hypocrites"
Breaking: Winnie Mandela has died

LIFESTYLE
2018 World Health Day to focus on universal health coverage
ODD NEWS
Caterpillars don’t have lungs, but somehow this one can scream to keep predators away
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to release kids’ app
OBITUARY
Mr. Kenneth Hudson
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections