Head teacher busted sitting student's exam

Head teacher busted sitting student's exam
Source: BBC
Date: 11-08-2018 Time: 05:08:08:pm
Benjamin Manirambona (R) was confronted in the exam hall by the minister for education and police officers

A head teacher in Burundi has been arrested for trying to disguise himself as a student and sit a national exam on another person's behalf.

Police officers burst into the exam hall where Benjamin Manirambona took the test after a tip-off.

Little did he know that plain-clothes officers had staked out the school overnight, waiting to catch him.

With nowhere to run, the head of Butere Technical College admitted to the deception on the spot.

Mr Manirambona explained he was taking the electronics exam on behalf of a soldier who is serving in Somalia at part of a Burundian peacekeeping force. He said the student wanted the grades to qualify for university.

The head teacher said the soldier promised him a payment on his return to Burundi.

Benjamin Manirambona is taken a way in the back of a pick-up

Image captionMr Manirambona (C) was handcuffed and taken away by police

"Everything you're saying is a lie, so we're taking you away," said Burundi's Education Minister Janvière Ndirahisha, who arrived at the scene in the capital, Bujumbura, with uniformed officers.

"We're going to investigate because from what we hear it's not the first time [you've done this]," she told Mr Manirambona.

The minister was accompanied by reporters to witness the arrest.

He was arrested alongside four other students also suspected of cheating - one of them is accused of putting the soldier and headmaster in touch.

Mr Manirambona is now being held in police custody.

In Burundi, students taking important public exams are sent to sit them in other schools. This explains why Mr Manirambona was not recognised by other people in the exam hall.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7
Defunct BEIGE bank fixed deposit withdrawals blocked
Tekno and Tiwa Savage assist Ciara on new song
Chelsea too good for Huddersfield in Sarri's first game

 
Latest Stories

These Bluetooth hacks can steal your credit card PIN
Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp scores in Crystal Palace win at Fulham
Airplane employee steals and crashes plane
Head teacher busted sitting student's exam
Chelsea too good for Huddersfield in Sarri's first game
Defunct BEIGE bank fixed deposit withdrawals blocked
Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7
Teen to serve 5 life terms for killing family

MOST POPULAR
MENZGOLD SAGA: Sarkodie's wife incurs wrath of Ghanaians
Boakye Agyarko sacked; Amewu acts
How ¢195m BoG money to rescue Capital bank was used to set up Sovereign bank
Menzgold is not licensed to buy, sell gold - PMMC
Akufo-Addo reshuffles 15, sacks zero, keeps 110 ministers
LIFESTYLE
Counterfeit Nike Air Jordans ring worth $73 million shut down
ODD NEWS
Airplane employee steals and crashes plane
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
These Bluetooth hacks can steal your credit card PIN
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region