Tragedy in Sudan as over 20 primary school children drown

Tragedy in Sudan as over 20 primary school children drown
Source: Reuters
Date: 15-08-2018 Time: 11:08:52:pm

Over 20 people including primary school children and a female hospital employee perished on Wednesday when a boat carrying more than 40 people sank while crossing the Nile in northern Sudan, state news agency SUNA said.

Civil defence forces were searching the waters for the bodies of the missing children, the agency added. A female hospital employee also drowned.

It said the boat’s engine failed in a high current while it was crossing the river to a school in Kabna, a small village in northern Sudan. The woman was identified as a hospital employee in the village.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
BoG approves merger of Sahel Sahara and Omni banks
Newspaper headlines: Thursday, August 16, 2018
I expect likes of Sarkodie, Kojo Antwi to 'whip' NPP not Akoo Nana – Mark Okraku Mantey
Video: Musicians took money for performing at Ebony’s tribute concert - Father

 
Latest Stories

Obuasi gets fully furnished CHIPS compound
Ozil racism claims 'nonsense', says ex-Germany team-mate Kroos
Costa double helps Atlético beat Real Madrid 4-2 in Uefa Super Cup
81 adults in Adafienu, Penyi graduate from ENA literacy course
Video: I never imagined collaborating with Sarkodie, Mugeez – King Promise
I expect likes of Sarkodie, Kojo Antwi to 'whip' NPP not Akoo Nana – Mark Okraku Mantey
Video: Musicians took money for performing at Ebony’s tribute concert - Father
BoG approves merger of Sahel Sahara and Omni banks

MOST POPULAR
Otabil speaks on Capital Bank collapse
I’m sorry BoG; Menzgold boss eats humble pie
Akufo-Addo reshuffles 15, sacks zero, keeps 110 ministers
UT bank wanted to meet President Mahama over brother's ¢302m loan
UT Bank collapse: ¢30m loan for ¢1m collateral; MP cited

LIFESTYLE
Obuasi gets fully furnished CHIPS compound
ODD NEWS
Miracle house oozes oil from walls, helps desperate couples get pregnant
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung joins the 5G party with its own Exynos 5100 modem
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region