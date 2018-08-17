Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building

A number of shops were ravaged by a fire on the corner of Albertina Sisulu Road and Troye Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday. Watch.
"A few shops were on fire," said Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe. Three fire trucks arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Once the scene was cleared, shopkeepers started salvaging items from the building.
Building caught fire at Troye Street Johannesburg @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba @Karibu_Khanya pic.twitter.com/nbaZoPCc8b— Dorothy Mabelebele (@md_mabelebele) March 6, 2018
Building on fire Cbd Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/F4mi9VCFRk— Jean Trollope (@jtrollope36) March 6, 2018
