Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building

Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building
Source: News24
Date: 17-08-2018 Time: 01:08:39:am

A number of shops were ravaged by a fire on the corner of Albertina Sisulu Road and Troye Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday. Watch.

"A few shops were on fire," said Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe. Three fire trucks arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Once the scene was cleared, shopkeepers started salvaging items from the building.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Newspaper headlines: Friday, August 17, 2018

 
Latest Stories

Newspaper headlines: Friday, August 17, 2018
Ghana needs sober deliberations on free SHS - Otumfuo
Motorola phone 'brazen copy' of iPhone
The surprisingly successful business of luxury chicken diapers
Pope Francis condemns 'predator' priests in US
Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building
California fires: What travellers need to know
Ghana: Mobile money accounts outstrip population

MOST POPULAR
Otabil speaks on Capital Bank collapse
I’m sorry BoG; Menzgold boss eats humble pie
UT bank wanted to meet President Mahama over brother's ¢302m loan
UT Bank collapse: ¢30m loan for ¢1m collateral; MP cited
PHOTOS: Four officers shot in Korle Bu

LIFESTYLE
TTH attack: Staff return to work, give police 1-week ultimatum
ODD NEWS
The surprisingly successful business of luxury chicken diapers
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Motorola phone 'brazen copy' of iPhone
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region