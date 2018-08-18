Ex-Trump aide faces up to six months' jail

Ex-Trump aide faces up to six months' jail
Source: BBC
Date: 18-08-2018 Time: 11:08:20:am

US special counsel Robert Mueller has recommended a prison sentence of up to six months for former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Mr Mueller, head of an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, said such a sentence was "warranted and appropriate".

Mr Papadopoulos has admitted lying about his contacts with Russians while a member of the Trump campaign team.

Sentencing is due to take place on 7 September.

"The government does not take a position with respect to a particular sentence to be imposed, but respectfully submits that a sentence of incarceration within the applicable guidelines range of zero to six months imprisonment is appropriate and warranted," Mr Mueller's memorandum to the judge in the case says.

The memorandum adds that Mr Papadopoulos lied to the FBI about his contacts with alleged Russian go-betweens.

They included a London-based professor who said Russia had "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"The defendant's lies undermined investigators' ability to challenge the professor or potentially detain or arrest him while he was still in the United States," the memorandum says.

"The defendant's false statements were intended to harm the investigation, and did so."

Mr Papadopoulos - a Chicago-based international energy lawyer - is one of three ex-Trump campaign officials who have admitted lying to investigators, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and businessman Richard Gates, who served as deputy campaign chairman.

Separately, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort faces charges of bank and tax fraud in the first trial stemming from the inquiry into alleged Russian meddling. He denies any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say the 69-year-old dodged taxes on millions of dollars he made lobbying for Ukrainian politicians.

Members of the jury are now deciding their verdict - with their identities protected over safety concerns after the judge in the case admitted he had received threats himself.

If found guilty on the fraud charges, Mr Manafort could spend the rest of his life in jail.

The allegations against him are not linked to Mr Trump and centre on his consultancy work with pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Criticisms of Otabil’s Capital Bank statement much ado about nothing- Kulendi
Ama Ata Aidoo to partake in 2018 Accra International Book Festival
Kane finally scores in August as Spurs beat Fulham
GBA opens new office at Bukom Boxing Arena

 
Latest Stories

Alonso's late strike gives Chelsea win over Arsenal in thriller
Criticisms of Otabil’s Capital Bank statement much ado about nothing- Kulendi
Ama Ata Aidoo to partake in 2018 Accra International Book Festival
GBA opens new office at Bukom Boxing Arena
Kane finally scores in August as Spurs beat Fulham
Photos from Becca’s traditional marriage
Photos: 2018 Multi TV Western World Habitat Fair 2nd mini clinic
Stop stampeding decision makers to jail bank directors; Kulendi tells critics

MOST POPULAR
Otabil speaks on Capital Bank collapse
I’m sorry BoG; Menzgold boss eats humble pie
Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died
PHOTOS: Four officers shot in Korle Bu
Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams

LIFESTYLE
Can you treat a vaginal yeast infection yourself?
ODD NEWS
The surprisingly successful business of luxury chicken diapers
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Nokia 7 plus wins Consumer Smartphone of the Year at EISA Awards 2018
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region