President's party leads Zimbabwe poll

Source: BBC
Date: 01-08-2018 Time: 08:08:00:am

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has won the most seats in parliament, according to incomplete official results.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is poised to win with a substantial majority.

However, the opposition MDC Alliance has claimed the vote is rigged, and said on Tuesday that its candidate Nelson Chamisa had won.

Overseas election monitoring teams are to issue their reports on the parliamentary and presidential poll on Wednesday.

It is the first election in Zimbabwe since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted. He has refused to back his successor, Mr Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced 110 seats for Zanu-PF so far, and 41 for MDC Alliance, ZBC state media reported.

There are 210 seats in the National Assembly's lower house.

Monday's polls attracted a high turnout of 70%.

Thomas Abbey terminates contract with Ismaily
