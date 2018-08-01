Violence flares over Zimbabwe poll

Troops have opened fire in Zimbabwe's capital Harare after opposition supporters went on the rampage.

At least one man has been shot dead by the army, reports from the scene say. Another was shot and wounded by police.

The MDC Alliance says the ruling Zanu-PF party has rigged Monday's presidential and parliamentary vote.

Parliamentary results show Zanu-PF heading for a big majority. The presidential result has yet to be declared.

European Union poll monitors have expressed concern over the length of time it is taking to declare the presidential result.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged patience and calm following the first elections since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted from power.

The MDC Alliance says its presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won Monday's election.

Correspondents stress that Wednesday's violence is confined to the centre of Harare - an opposition stronghold - while other parts of the country remain calm.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the army had been deployed in Harare to disperse a violent crowd and to restore "peace and tranquility".

He added: "The presence of the army is not to intimidate people but to ensure that law and order is maintained. They are there to assist the police."

Chaotic scene

By Pumza Fihlani, BBC News, Harare

Protests by MDC Alliance supporters in the city centre took an ugly turn by the afternoon.

The crowds had been there since the morning but when news came that Zanu-PF had won the majority of seats in parliament and that the presidential results were not ready, the mood turned.

They went on the rampage down Harare's busy streets towards an old Zanu-PF office with large stones, sticks and anything they could grab along the way.

The crowds chanted: "We want Chamisa." They believe the election has been stolen, and are demanding the MDC be announced as winner.

Riot police using water cannon and tear gas arrived to a chaotic scene of burning tyres and an unrelenting crowd. Hundreds jeered and pelted the police vans with stones.

This group has lost all faith in the electoral system and says they will not stop until their man is in the top job - except that's not quite how elections work.

What results have been declared?

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced 122 seats for Zanu-PF so far, and 53 for MDC Alliance, ZBC state media reported. There are 210 seats in the National Assembly's lower house.

More than five million people were registered to vote, and there was a high turnout of 70%.