16 nurses get pregnant at Arizona hospital ICU

16 nurses get pregnant at Arizona hospital ICU
Source: BBC
Date: 20-08-2018 Time: 12:08:21:pm

Pregnancy might just be catching at a hospital in Mesa, Arizona, where 16 nurses are expecting at once.

That's 10% of the nursing staff in the intensive care unit, and patients have started to notice the high pregnancy rate, the nurses said.

At a news conference, the women joked that there must be something in the water, or that maybe it was a joint plan for Christmas holidays off.

The group's first birth is expected in September and the last in January.

Rochelle Sherman, who is just over a month away from giving birth, said: "I don't think we realised just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group.

"It's like we had some kind of pact going on."

Her colleague Jolene Garrow thanked colleagues who have stepped in to do jobs pregnant women cannot do - such as dealing with contagious illnesses like tuberculosis and shingles, or performing some treatments for cancer patients.

The staff will throw a joint baby shower for all the women next week, before they start going on their 12 weeks of maternity leave.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Gov’t failure to pay contractors cause of banks collapse – Bagbin
Ivorian nabbed for allegedly siphoning over GH¢110m from CAL Bank
If angry youth attack you; kill them- DCE tells police
World Bank supports actions by BoG to sanitize banking sector

 
Latest Stories

Agriculture Ministry warns of blacklisting seed suppliers
Bagbin is out to destroy NDC not lead it - Kofi Adams
Public Relations should be bloodline for SMEs
Ivorian nabbed for allegedly siphoning over GH¢110m from CAL Bank
If angry youth attack you; kill them- DCE tells police
Gov’t failure to pay contractors cause of banks collapse – Bagbin
World Bank supports actions by BoG to sanitize banking sector
That's My Opinion: Politics and the Corrosive Touch

MOST POPULAR
Otabil speaks on Capital Bank collapse
Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died
I’m sorry BoG; Menzgold boss eats humble pie
Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams
Fatal Friday dawn road crash claims life of young lady
LIFESTYLE
Congo Ebola outbreak: 78 cases, 44 deaths, 10 health workers infected
ODD NEWS
Man pedals 650 km to take part in 100 km bike race, wins it, then pedals back home
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
'Exploding' iPad prompts Apple shop evacuation
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region