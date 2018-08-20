Angolans embrace better life with Chinese social housing project

The flagship 3.5-billion-dollar Kilamba New City project, by China’s CITIC Construction, has converted a backward rural area into a modern satellite town in the Angolan capital Luanda.

China has been actively involved in Angola’s post-war reconstruction process, covering projects like urbanization and social housing.

The Kilamba New City project has changed the lives of many Angolans.

The Santos couple moved into their spacious Kilamba apartment five years ago, and for the first time, they have a place of their own.

“The conditions where I lived before were not good. It’s a rented house, far away from the city. As my income improved, I relocated to this new city built by CITIC Construction. My life has improved now,” said Rui Santos.

The 120 square-meter apartment is quite spacious for the couple and their three children. The unit has a 24-hour water and power supply, which was hard to imagine during the early stages of Angola’s post-war reconstruction.

For the Santos children, the relocation allowed them to connect better with more people in the community.

“My life here is quite different. It’s modern and urban. I’ve got to know many new friends here. Earlier, I usually played alone,” said Eduane Santos, the eldest son.

“This housing project is well-equipped with a complete range of public facilities. We have built schools, sewage facilities, as well as water and power supply systems,” said Chen Xiaojia, the chairman of CITIC Construction.

And Now, the building complex is one of the world’s largest residential sectors.

The project has indeed boosted local employment and improved the overall living standards.