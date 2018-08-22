Hawaii braces for category five storm

The US state of Hawaii is bracing for a category five hurricane - the second ever in the state's history - which could make landfall later this week.

Lane was upgraded to a category five storm, the strongest on the scale, with sustained winds of 160mph (257km/h) on Tuesday.

Forecasts say the islands will face strong winds and surging waves even if the storm does not make landfall.

The last storm of this scale to come this close to Hawaii was John in 1994.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hurricane warning for the Big Island and a hurricane watch for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Lanai as of Wednesday morning.

On the Big Island, the first in Hurricane Lane's path, damaging tropical storm and hurricane-force winds could pick up as soon as Wednesday afternoon or evening.

President Donald Trump urged those in the path of the storm to prepare and listen to local officials.

The Big Island (in red) is under a hurricane warning, while the other islands (in pink) are under a hurricane watch

Hurricane Lane currently has wind gusts of 195mph (313km/h).

Intense rain and thunderstorms are also expected to reach the Big Island this morning. Maui and Oahu will see similar conditions as early as Thursday.