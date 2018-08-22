South African man sacked after viral racist rant

South African man sacked after viral racist rant
Source: BBC
Date: 22-08-2018 Time: 10:08:31:pm

A South African man has been sacked from his family business after making a racist slur in a video widely shared on social media.

Adam Catzavelos filmed himself on a beach, saying it was "heaven on earth" as there were no black people there.

He said a derogatory term used historically by white people to denigrate black South Africans.

Racism remains a major issue in the country, where white-minority rule ended in 1994.

A woman was recently jailed in South Africa for using the offensive word.

The hashtag #AdamCatzavelos began trending in the country on Tuesday when the video went viral on social media.

Twitter users identified Mr Catzavelos and called on businesses to boycott his family's company, which manufactures marinades and sauces and where he worked as a marketing director.

His brother, Nic Catzavelos, sent a statement to the BBC on Wednesday saying the family was "appalled" by the video and "rejected racism in any form".

"Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business, St George's Fine Foods, and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible," it said.

"Given the high-profile nature of this development, the business has been temporarily closed for the protection of all its staff. We have no further comment at this stage."

A South African steakhouse, The Butcher Shop, said it was "boycotting" Mr Catzavelos and had stopped "serving any bastings or sauces" by St George's Fine Foods.

Another customer, the restaurant chain The Baron Group, said it had a "zero-tolerance policy" on racism and had "terminated" its contract with the marinade firm.

South African bank Nedbank and Radio 702 also distanced themselves from Mr Catzavelos, who took part in their business accelerator programme in 2014.

Criminal case 'planned'

South Africa's Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said use of the "K-word" was "absolutely unacceptable" and "had no place in our society".

"We must all work together to isolate racists and report these incidences to law enforcement agencies so they can be held accountable," he tweeted.

Opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it planned to file a criminal case against Mr Catzavelos.

Social media has unearthed numerous cases of racism in South Africa.

Victor Mlotshwa reacts in Middelburg, South Africa, October 27, 2017.

Two white South African farmers - who forced a black man into a coffin, beat him up and threatened to burn him alive - were sentenced to jail in 2017 after a video of the incident went viral.

In 2016, a woman was fined for calling all black people "monkeys" on Facebook.

Former estate agent Vicky Momberg was jailed after her racist rant was caught on video in 2016.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
9 hotels to sleep in before you die
The economics of teacher licensing
Girl, 3, fires 1,111 arrows in a row to set Guinness record
South African man sacked after viral racist rant


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

V.S. Naipaul and Kofi Annan: Death of opposites
How I lost the fiancé but won the honeymoon
Girl, 3, fires 1,111 arrows in a row to set Guinness record
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts linked to Russia, Iran campaigns
South African man sacked after viral racist rant
Over 100 migrants force entry into North African Spanish enclave
9 hotels to sleep in before you die
The economics of teacher licensing

MOST POPULAR
Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died
Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams
Otiko Djaba rejects ambassador job
Fatal Friday dawn road crash claims life of young lady
Kweku Adoboli to be deported from UK
LIFESTYLE
How I lost the fiancé but won the honeymoon
ODD NEWS
Girl, 3, fires 1,111 arrows in a row to set Guinness record
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts linked to Russia, Iran campaigns
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region