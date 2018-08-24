Trump financial chief 'given immunity'

Source: BBC
Date: 24-08-2018 Time: 03:08:26:pm
The Trump Organization's finance boss, Allen Weisselberg, has reportedly been granted legal immunity in the probe into Michael Cohen.

He was summoned to give evidence to prosecutors earlier this year in the investigation into Cohen, Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to handling hush money for Mr Trump in violation of campaign finance laws.

Mr Weisselberg is the latest to get immunity.

On Thursday, it emerged that David Pecker, head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer tabloid, was also given immunity.

Mr Weisselberg is reportedly mentioned on a tape secretly recorded by Cohen in which hush money payments to alleged lovers of Mr Trump are discussed.

It is not yet clear what Mr Weisselberg has agreed to in return for getting legal immunity.

The Trump Organization has not commented on the reports, which first emerged in the Wall Street Journal.

