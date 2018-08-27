Beijing summit to push Africa economic progress

Beijing summit to push Africa economic progress
Source: Reuters
Date: 27-08-2018 Time: 07:08:41:am

African and Chinese experts expect further steps to be taken at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled for 3-4 September in Beijing.

This is to be achieved through the implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative, which aims to accelerate Africa’s economic transition.

The Mombasa-Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Djibouti railway lines and other infrastructure projects have become flagship projects in Africa.

As part of the development of new silk roads, China and African countries have jointly built a number of economic and trade cooperation and development zones.

The African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Josefa Leonel Correa Sackoa says African countries could learn from China’s achievements in reform, openness and poverty reduction.

 

