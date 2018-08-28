"Frustrated' French minister quits on air

"Frustrated' French minister quits on air
Source: BBC
Date: 28-08-2018 Time: 05:08:40:pm
Mr Hulot's resignation is seen as a major blow to President Macron

French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot has resigned on live radio, in a dramatic announcement that caught even President Emmanuel Macron by surprise.

The former TV presenter and green activist said he had quit after a series of disappointments in attempts to address climate change and other environmental threats.

Mr Hulot said he felt "all alone" in government.

The decision was taken on the spot and, he added, even his wife did not know.

"I am going to take... the most difficult decision of my life," the minister said in an interview on France Inter radio.

"I am taking the decision to leave the government."

Skip Twitter post by @franceinter

Mr Hulot said that he had not told Mr Macron or Prime Minister Edouard Philippe of his decision, because he believed they would try to talk him out of it.

Mr Hulot is a popular figure in France, and correspondents say his departure is a major blow to Mr Macron, whose ratings are currently poor.

Mr Macron responded to the news by saying he respected Mr Hulot's decision, adding that he hoped to be able to count on his support "in another form".

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said he regretted Mr Hulot's resignation.

"I don't understand why he is stepping down when we had many successes in the first year that are to his credit," he told BFM TV.

The resignation comes a day after the government announced it was relaxing restrictions on hunting. Mr Hulot said that this decision had made him aware of the power of lobbyists.

He also said he was frustrated by the "small steps" being taken to deal with climate change and the fact that "this subject is always relegated to the bottom of the list of priorities".

But the minister said he wanted his resignation to be seen as a wake-up call.

"I hope that my act is not an act of resignation but one of mobilisation," he said.

The well-known presenter of a TV adventure programme, Mr Hulot has campaigned for environmental protection for decades.

Mr Macron was the first president to successfully convince the popular environmentalist to join his government after Mr Hulot turned down previous invitations from Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Wa Court annuls suspension of Wa Poly Rector
What Kofi Annan would want for Ghana – and the world
Coalition of Concern Teachers gives gov't October deadline
Bank crisis: Adongo jumps to Otabil's defence


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Only clinic in Chamba struggles to provide basic care
Bank crisis: Adongo jumps to Otabil's defence
GES to recruit over 8,000 teachers for double track system
Bahamas back on track as tourism figures continue upward trajectory
Rex Omar to release ‘Onipa’ ahead of album release
Nail salon slammed online for sealing live ants in transparent acrylic nails
Vardy and Cahill step aside from England duty
Apple: No, your iPhone isn't eavesdropping on you

MOST POPULAR
Ace Ankomah shreds Menzgold with three arguments
Zapp Mallet threatens murder if confirmed Becca’s husband is already married
Photos: 'I came with love' Asantehene praises golf partner Okyenhene
Naked man running after naked woman arrested
Mahama cut ties with Stan – MP claims
LIFESTYLE
4, 514 newborns screened for sickle cell since 2017 but 'scale-up needed'
ODD NEWS
Nail salon slammed online for sealing live ants in transparent acrylic nails
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Apple: No, your iPhone isn't eavesdropping on you
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region