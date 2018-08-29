Nigeria police arrest 57 after 'gay party'

Nigeria police arrest 57 after 'gay party'
Source: BBC
Date: 29-08-2018 Time: 01:08:22:am

Police in Nigeria say they arrested 57 men over the weekend on suspicion of being gay as displays of same-sex affection are banned in the West African country.

The police raided a hotel in the main commercial city of Lagos where dozens of people - mostly men - were attending a party.

Some fled during the mass arrests in the early hours of Sunday morning, but officers rounded up 57 people who they say are homosexual.

Chike Godwin Oti, police spokesman in Lagos state, told the BBC that investigations were continuing and the suspects would be charged.

Homosexual acts are punishable by up to 14 years in jail in Nigeria – such relationships were first outlawed under colonial rule in 1901.

Laws were tightened in 2014 when gay marriage and displays of same-sex affection were also banned.

Since then the authorities have cracked down on people suspected of homosexuality. However, arrests are infrequent as homosexual people live in hiding.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Islamic organisation opposes erection of National Cathedral
Newspaper headlines: Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Anas # 12: Amin Lamptey laments 'many broken homes'
Big shots to take part in 'Social Media Week Accra 2018'; begins Sept 10


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Big shots to take part in 'Social Media Week Accra 2018'; begins Sept 10
Prof. Joshua Alabi takes campaign to the Northern Region
Cocobod ask LBC’s to protect cocoa farmers from being cheated
Anas # 12: Amin Lamptey laments 'many broken homes'
Newspaper headlines: Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Islamic organisation opposes erection of National Cathedral
NDC will return collapsed banks to owners unless ‘tangible wrong’ established - MP
Teachers Licence: Approach is terrible; NAGRAT President explains opposition

MOST POPULAR
Ace Ankomah shreds Menzgold with three arguments
Zapp Mallet threatens murder if confirmed Becca’s husband is already married
Photos: 'I came with love' Asantehene praises golf partner Okyenhene
Naked man running after naked woman arrested
MANASSEH’S FOLDER: The trial of Mensa Otabil
LIFESTYLE
Tips on dealing with a third wheel
ODD NEWS
Woman earns a living hugging total strangers
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Big shots to take part in 'Social Media Week Accra 2018'; begins Sept 10
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region