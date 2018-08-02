Incumbent Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe vote

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe's presidential election, according to the country's electoral commission.

With all 10 provinces declared, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Police removed opposition officials from the electoral commission stage when they rejected the results.

The chairman of Mr Chamisa's MDC Alliance said the count could not be verified.

By winning more than 50% of the vote, Mr Mnangagwa avoided a second run-off election against Mr Chamisa.

Mr Chamisa has insisted he has won the presidential poll, telling reporters on Thursday the ruling Zanu-PF party was "trying to bastardise the result", something that "we will not allow".

But the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) said there was "absolutely no skulduggery".

Opposition supporters protested in Harare over alleged vote-rigging, which led to six deaths on Wednesday.

The elections were the first since long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, 94, was ousted in November last year.

The polls were intended to set Zimbabwe on a new path following Mr Mugabe's repressive rule.

Harare was a ghost town on Thursday following Wednesday's violence, as troops patrolled the city centre ordering people to "behave".

The government has blamed the opposition for the violence

Mr Mnangagwa said the government was in talks with Mr Chamisa to defuse the crisis and proposed an independent investigation to bring those who were behind the violence to justice.

"This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together," Mr Mnangagwa said in a series of tweets.

Has his plea been heeded?

No violence was reported on Thursday. A truckload of armed policemen and soldiers were driving around the city shouting, "Behave yourself, people of Zimbabwe."

Riot police raided the headquarters of the MDC Alliance, and detained about 10 people.

A BBC reporter in Harare says the city centre is like a ghost town.

Police said three people died in hospital, bringing to six the number killed in the unrest.

Another 14 people were injured in the violence, police added.

In his first public appearance since the election, Mr Chamisa visited some of them in hospital.

He said the MDC Alliance accepted defeat in the parliamentary election, but not in the presidential poll.

Zanu-PF, in power since the country gained its independence 38 years ago, has won a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

How have foreign powers responded?

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Zimbabwe's politicians to exercise restraint, while UK foreign office minister Harriett Baldwin said she was "deeply concerned" by the violence.

The US embassy in Harare advised its citizens to avoid the city centre, following Wednesday's unrest.

In a message to Zimbabwe's politicians, the embassy said there was a "historic opportunity to move the country towards a brighter future".

"Violence cannot be part of that process," it added.

China, Zimbabwe's main international ally, said it hoped all sides would put the country's interests first following a "generally peaceful and orderly" election.

What happened after the vote?

The day after the election, the MDC Alliance said Mr Chamisa had won the presidential election, pre-empting an official announcement and prompting its supporters to celebrate in some areas of Harare

When Zec announced that Zanu-PF had won the parliamentary vote by a landslide on Wednesday, things turned nasty.

The opposition supporters were are also angered by the delay in announcing the presidential results.