Trump calls for CNN boss to be fired

Trump calls for CNN boss to be fired
Source: BBC
Date: 30-08-2018 Time: 05:08:08:pm

US President Donald Trump has attacked CNN's president Jeff Zucker on Twitter, saying that he should be fired.

President Trump said CNN's "hatred and extreme bias" towards him made the media organisation "unable to function".

"Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!" he tweeted.

Mr Zucker is currently on six weeks' leave from CNN to recover from having heart surgery.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump

AT&T said it had no comment.

CNN declined to comment on the latest tweets, but directed the BBC to its response on Twitter to President Trump's tweets on Wednesday.

The broadcaster also pointed out that its ratings this month - 707,000 viewers - were its second highest ever achieved for the month of August.

Further, CNN highlighted the fact that comScore's Multi-Platform Media Metrix ranked CNN as number one in multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial reach and social following.

Skip Twitter post by @CNNPR

President Trump has long complained about CNN, maintaining that it is dishonest and focused on its own agenda.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was barred from a White House event in July after asking questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mr Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen.

In a second tweet on Thursday, President Trump also criticised NBC News.

"What's going on at CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks - with NBC News being the worst," he said.

He added that it was "good news" that NBC News chairman Andy Lack could be facing dismissal over his handling of a series of sexual harassment allegations against high-profile news presenters, as well as the hiring of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Over the last few months, President Trump has also targeted the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In March, he accused the internet giant of ripping off the US Postal Service.

In June, he said that the Washington Post was "fake news", and was bought by Amazon in a bid to help it avoid paying internet taxes.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
2014 changes in NDC leadership caused 2016 defeat - Asiedu Nketia
U.S, Ghana host Regional Border Security Seminar
GOIL, symbol of the Ghanaian ingenuity
Photos: Elder Mireku charges ahead of Adom Praiz 2018


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Reduce cost-per-voter by half in 2020 - Ex-CDD boss challenges new EC leadership
IMF not court to determine what Synohydro deal is - Oppong-Nkrumah
Prof Gyima-Boadi dissects Ghana's 25-years of democracy in 1 hour
Unilever to source 99% of packaging materials in Ghana
U.S, Ghana host Regional Border Security Seminar
MTN IPO raises about ¢444m from Ghanaians
Photos: Elder Mireku charges ahead of Adom Praiz 2018
Directors of banks in Ghana: A summary of the rules

MOST POPULAR
Ace Ankomah shreds Menzgold with three arguments
Zapp Mallet threatens murder if confirmed Becca’s husband is already married
MANASSEH’S FOLDER: The trial of Mensa Otabil
Mahama cut ties with Stan – MP claims
'Lawyer' arrested for impersonation after throwing wrong legal jargons in court
LIFESTYLE
Is it safe to have sex during pregnancy?
ODD NEWS
Bees besiege Times Square street, drawing swarm of tourists
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Russia tries more precise technology to block Telegram messenger
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
Bus branding saga no issue; I will win Volta NDC 65%- Dzifa Attivor