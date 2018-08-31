SA students 'abandon difficult exam - and protest'

SA students 'abandon difficult exam - and protest'
Source: BBC
Date: 31-08-2018 Time: 06:08:09:pm

Students at a university in South Africa gave up on writing an exam - and started protesting that it was too difficult, local media reports say.

The incident happened during a philosophy exam at the University of Limpopo in the remote northern part of South Africa.

Videos have been posted on social media about the protest, with at least one student seen walking on a desk:

A student who asked not to be named told Sowetan Live that they were expecting a mix of difficult and easy questions, and were shocked that the exam was far more difficult than they had expected.

She said: "To show that this test was unfair, the entire class walked out. Even those who are geniuses left."

Another student said: "The lecturer himself does not understand philosophy. So how can he teach it to us? The test was not what we expected. It was set up to be difficult."

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
A university student's testimony of Adom Praiz
Photos: Kwaku Gyasi makes a fashion statement at Adom Praiz 2018


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Photos: Kwaku Gyasi makes a fashion statement at Adom Praiz 2018
A university student's testimony of Adom Praiz
Tanzania anger as 'pupil dies after beating'
Adom Praiz brings Kuami Eugene to Christ
Emulate Kofi Annan's humility, uniting principles - NCCE boss to politicians
Ghana Connect: National Cathedral brouhaha; to build or not to build?
Video/Photos: ‘You’ve kept too long, when are you coming back? ’ – Nana Turkson’s kids ask
SA students 'abandon difficult exam - and protest'

MOST POPULAR
Ace Ankomah shreds Menzgold with three arguments
Zapp Mallet threatens murder if confirmed Becca’s husband is already married
MANASSEH’S FOLDER: The trial of Mensa Otabil
Gee Spot: My one night stand attempt failed - Beauty queen
Islamic group condemns gov't involvement in Hajj, National Cathedral
LIFESTYLE
Why you shouldn’t keep a condom in your wallet or pocket
ODD NEWS
The Indian village where people play with live scorpions
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
China to launch nationwide inspections of ride-hailing companies
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
Bus branding saga no issue; I will win Volta NDC 65%- Dzifa Attivor