Tanzania anger as 'pupil dies after beating'

Tanzania anger as 'pupil dies after beating'
Source: BBC
Date: 31-08-2018 Time: 08:08:30:pm

There has been an outcry in Tanzania after a teenager was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher who accused him of stealing, AFP news agency reports. 

Sperius Eradius, 13, died on Monday a few days after being punished for allegedly taking a teacher's handbag, AFP adds.

In protest, his family are refusing to bury the child until the teacher is suspended.

The country's health ministry has also condemned the incident, saying it violated the country's Children's Act, which seeks to protect every child, Tanzania's Guardian newspaper reports.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said that an independent pathologist has been sent to Bukoba, north-west Tanzania, where the pupil died, to investigate what happened, the Citizen newspaper reports.

The Tanzania Media Women's Association is quoted by AFP as describing the incident as a "cruel and inhumane act" and called for "beatings and murders" to stop.

Tanzanian law allows for corporal punishment but says that it should be done in a "reasonable" manner and focused on the hands and buttocks, AFP reports.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
A university student's testimony of Adom Praiz
Photos: Kwaku Gyasi makes a fashion statement at Adom Praiz 2018


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Photos: Kwaku Gyasi makes a fashion statement at Adom Praiz 2018
A university student's testimony of Adom Praiz
Tanzania anger as 'pupil dies after beating'
Adom Praiz brings Kuami Eugene to Christ
Emulate Kofi Annan's humility, uniting principles - NCCE boss to politicians
Ghana Connect: National Cathedral brouhaha; to build or not to build?
Video/Photos: ‘You’ve kept too long, when are you coming back? ’ – Nana Turkson’s kids ask
SA students 'abandon difficult exam - and protest'

MOST POPULAR
Ace Ankomah shreds Menzgold with three arguments
Zapp Mallet threatens murder if confirmed Becca’s husband is already married
MANASSEH’S FOLDER: The trial of Mensa Otabil
Gee Spot: My one night stand attempt failed - Beauty queen
Islamic group condemns gov't involvement in Hajj, National Cathedral
LIFESTYLE
Why you shouldn’t keep a condom in your wallet or pocket
ODD NEWS
The Indian village where people play with live scorpions
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
China to launch nationwide inspections of ride-hailing companies
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
Bus branding saga no issue; I will win Volta NDC 65%- Dzifa Attivor