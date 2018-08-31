US-Canada trade talks going down to wire

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington for the talks

Talks between the US and Canada about amending the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) are heading into their final day with no deal in sight.

US President Donald Trump set a Friday deadline for Canada to sign a new agreement with the US and Mexico.

He has threatened to leave Canada on the sidelines since announcing a breakthrough with Mexico on Monday.

However, he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both said they are hopeful a deal is close.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is holding talks in Washington with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland aimed at reaching a new deal.

Following four separate meetings on Thursday, which continued late into the night, Ms Freeland told reporters that a deal could not be reached, adding that talks would resume on Friday.