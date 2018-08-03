Zimbabwe election: Opposition calls poll results a 'coup'

Zimbabwe's opposition leader has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election victory is a "coup against [the people's] will".

Nelson Chamisa repeated his claim that the results announced late on Thursday night were fake, and said he had won Monday's presidential poll.

The electoral commission said "no skulduggery" was involved in the vote tally.

This was the first election since long-term leader Robert Mugabe was ousted.

Earlier, in a tweet, Mr Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to unite to create "a new beginning" after a vote that was intended to set Zimbabwe on a new path following years of repressive rule.

What is Nelson Chamisa saying?

Addressing journalists on Friday afternoon, Mr Chamisa called on his rival not to accept "corrupted results". He added that his MDC Alliance would pursue all legal and constitutional avenues to challenge the official result.

Nelson Chamisa, 40, says the delay in announcing the results suggests wrongdoing

The opposition leader said he had evidence that ballot boxes were being transported in open trucks allowing them to be tampered with.

He questioned the discrepancies in the numbers of votes tallied in the parliamentary elections compared with the presidential poll. Both elections took place at the same time.

Mr Chamisa also said that his election agent was not allowed to verify the results on Thursday.

What is the situation in Harare?

Riot police initially prevented the opposition MDC Alliance from holding a press conference in the capital and chased reporters away. The authorities later apologised saying that they thought an unlawful public gathering was being organised.

President Mnangagwa tweeted that what the police tried to do had "no place in our society".

Police are patrolling the streets of city after clashes between protesters and police on Wednesday left six people dead.

Security has been tight in Central Harare over the last few days