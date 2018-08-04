Turkey to freeze assets of US officials

Turkey to freeze assets of US officials
Source: CNN
Date: 04-08-2018 Time: 06:08:05:pm
Turkey President Erdogan [L] US President Trump [R]

Turkey's President ordered the freezing of assets of two US officials, state media reported Saturday, days after the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey's justice and interior ministers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will freeze the assets in Turkey of US "justice and interior" secretaries, state-run Anadolu reported.

It was not immediately clear which specific US officials he was referring to or whether the officials have any Turkish assets. The attorney general heads the Justice Department in the United States.

The US Treasury Department is sanctioning Turkey's ministers of justice and interior in response to the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

"We've seen no evidence that Pastor Brunson has done anything wrong," Sanders said, calling his detention "unfair and unjust."

The two officials will have any assets and properties under US jurisdiction blocked and Americans will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with them.

The US Treasury announced that the United States is sanctioning Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu over their roles in Brunson's arrest and detention.

"Pastor Brunson's unjust detention and continued prosecution by Turkish officials is simply unacceptable," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "President Trump has made it abundantly clear that the United States expects Turkey to release him immediately."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded on Twitter, saying, "(T)he effort by the US to impose sanctions on our two ministers will not go unanswered. We cannot solve our problems until the US administration understands that it cannot get its unlawful demands with this method."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday he was "hopeful that in the coming days" Turkey would free Brunson.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Turkey to freeze assets of US officials
Violence as troops deploy in Ethiopia's Somali region
U-20 AFCON qualifier: Ghana take first leg advantage against Benin
Tuchel makes flying start as PSG claim French Super Cup

 
Latest Stories

Tuchel makes flying start as PSG claim French Super Cup
U-20 AFCON qualifier: Ghana take first leg advantage against Benin
Turkey to freeze assets of US officials
Violence as troops deploy in Ethiopia's Somali region
Masterclass: Corporate organizations urged to invest in professional social media handlers
BettyBlueMenz Perspectives: The Police can be your friend too
Multi TV Habitat Fair kicks off at Achimota mall
MTN Ghana brings its Initial Public Shares Offer to a close

MOST POPULAR
BoG creates Consolidated Bank to take over 5 struggling banks
‘You should have taken the bullets’ – Female MP tells ‘resigned’ Miss Ghana
CID stops GH₵326m bank theft
Construction Bank expected to fold up by Aug 31
Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Dery has resigned

LIFESTYLE
This quality isn’t considered sexy, but it could lead to a better sex life
ODD NEWS
Baby girl, 12 days old, has tooth removed
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana to host second Blockchain Conference
OBITUARY
Osayem Nene Tetteh Odorkor Tuumeh I
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region