Venezuela President Maduro survives 'drone assassination attempt'

Venezuela President Maduro survives 'drone assassination attempt'
Source: BBC
Date: 05-08-2018 Time: 08:08:33:am
President Maduro (centre) and his wife Cilia Flores (left) react to a loud bang during the military event

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he has survived an assassination attempt involving explosive drones.

Mr Maduro was speaking at a military event in Caracas when the alleged attack occurred.

Live footage of his speech shows the president suddenly looking upwards - startled - and dozens of soldiers running away.

Mr Maduro has blamed Colombia for the attack - something denied by Bogota as a "baseless" accusation.

Seven soldiers were injured, and several people were later arrested, the Venezuelan authorities said.

What is known about the alleged attack?

The incident happened when Mr Maduro was speaking at an event to mark the 81st anniversary of the national army.

President Maduro (centre) and his wife Cilia Flores (left) react to a loud bang during the military event

Two drones loaded with explosives went off near the president's stand, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said.

Mr Maduro later said in a national address: "A flying object exploded near me, a big explosion. Seconds later there was a second explosion."

Photos on social media showed bodyguards protecting Mr Maduro with bulletproof shields after the alleged attack.

Mr Maduro accused neighbouring Colombia and elements within the US of instigating "a right-wing plot" to kill him.

He added that he had "no doubt" Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was "behind this attack".

The Venezuelan leader, who has previously accused the US of plotting against him, provided no evidence to back his claim.

The Colombian government has denied any involvement, saying there is "no basis" to Mr Maduro's allegations.

Security forces check a building after explosions near the place where President Maduro was speaking. Photo: 4 August 2018

By contrast, Mr Rodriguez accused Venezuela's right-wing opposition of carrying out the attack.

"After losing the vote, they failed again," Mr Rodriguez said.

He was referring to May's presidential elections, where Mr Maduro was re-elected for another six-year term.

However, Hasler Inglesias, a youth leader with the opposition Voluntad Popular Party, told the BBC: "We didn't know what was happening. It's hard to believe that the opposition is going to make an attempt when they have never made an attempt in this way in 20 years."

Meanwhile, a little-known group called Soldiers in T-shirts said on social media that it was behind the alleged attack.

It said it had planned to fly two explosives-laden drones at Mr Maduro, but they were shot down by the military.

The claim was not backed up by any evidence, and the group did not respond to media requests for comment.

Armed soldiers stand guard in Caracas. Photo: 4 August 2018

To add further to the confusion, firefighters at the scene disputed the government's version of events, the Associated Press reports.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, three of them said the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment, but did not provide further details, the news agency says.

Presentational grey line

Analysis: Conspiracy theories abound

By Katy Watson, BBC South America correspondent

There are still lots of unanswered questions in this, the latest plot twist in surreal Venezuela.

President Maduro and his people often accuse the opposition, Colombia or the US of trying to sabotage his government.

Much like last year when a helicopter attacked the Supreme Court in what Nicolás Maduro called a "terrorist" attack, conspiracy theories will abound - and already different versions of events are being circulated.

In a country where it's hard to operate as a journalist and where freedom of speech isn't respected, getting to the truth is hard.

What many people fear though is that the government will use this incident to justify a crackdown on any political opponents.

Presentational grey line

Has anything similar happened before?

In June 2017, a helicopter attacked and dropped grenades on Venezuela's Supreme Court.

Oscar Pérez, a rogue elite helicopter pilot, claimed he carried out the helicopter attack and called on Venezuelans to rise up against the government of President Maduro.

He was killed by police in a siege near Caracas in January.

Who is President Maduro?

Mr Maduro has managed to split opinion almost as much as his predecessor in office, Hugo Chávez.

Since assuming office in 2013, Mr Maduro's administration has drawn widespread condemnation from a string of nations worldwide for undermining democracy and violating human rights in his country.

His opponents paint him as a ruthless despot who detains his political rivals on overly harsh charges pressed by a judiciary under his party's control, while his followers say he is protecting the country from another coup.

His re-election in May came amid a deep economic crisis which has been driving hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans from the oil-rich country.

However, there is still a loyal core of people who support Mr Maduro and his United Socialist Party (PSUV), saying Venezuela's problems are caused not by the government but by imperialist forces such as the US.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
AMA to arrest 'junky' coconut sellers
Deputy Sports Minister calls for reforms in national teams' travel arrangements
My gov't will bring progress, prosperity to Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Over 200 teachers apply for transfer from Upper West region

 
Latest Stories

Aguero double wins Community Shield for Man City
Over 200 teachers apply for transfer from Upper West region
My gov't will bring progress, prosperity to Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Venezuela President Maduro vows 'maximum punishment' after attack
AMA to arrest 'junky' coconut sellers
Patapaa leads clean-up exercise in Agona Swedru
Deputy Sports Minister calls for reforms in national teams' travel arrangements
Unknown man allegedly commits suicide at Winneba Junction

MOST POPULAR
BoG creates Consolidated Bank to take over 5 struggling banks
‘You should have taken the bullets’ – Female MP tells ‘resigned’ Miss Ghana
CID stops GH₵326m bank theft
Construction Bank expected to fold up by Aug 31
Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Dery has resigned

LIFESTYLE
This quality isn’t considered sexy, but it could lead to a better sex life
ODD NEWS
Baby girl, 12 days old, has tooth removed
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana to host second Blockchain Conference
OBITUARY
Osayem Nene Tetteh Odorkor Tuumeh I
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region