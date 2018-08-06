Ivorian president offers amnesty to former First Lady Simone Gbagbo

Ivorian president offers amnesty to former First Lady Simone Gbagbo
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 06-08-2018 Time: 11:08:09:pm

On the eve of Ivory Coast’s 58th independence day celebrations, president Alassane Ouattara has announced presidential pardon to about 800 prisoners.

Among those to be pardoned according to the president is the former First Lady, Simone Gbagbo, the president said in a televised address to the nation.

The move is seen as a boost to the post-crisis reconstruction in the West African nation following the post-electoral crisis of 2011. Political watchers have called it a good initiative for national reconciliation.

Others also point to a political move meant to help the ruling coalition which is facing an internal crisis. Another high-profile person to be released is a senior aide to parliament speaker Guillaume Soro.

Souleymane Kamarate Kone and others were arrested in October 2017 accused of possessing and distributing weapons to destabilise the state during an army mutiny earlier that year.

The wife of former president Laurent Gbagbo is serving a 20-year sentence handed to her in 2015 for “endangering state security.” The country’s apex court in July 2018 overturned an acquittal ruling handed down to her last year for crimes against humanity.

At the time, her lawyer, Andre Blede Dohora deplored that Simone Gbagbo’s defence had not been summoned to appear before the court before giving its verdict. Her husband is facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his role in post-election violence.

Simone was acquitted last March after being accused of having a hand in the shelling of Abobo market in Abidjan. The district is broadly supportive of current President Alassane Ouattara, Gbagbo’s rival in the 2010 election.

Simone Gbagbo was also accused of being a member of a “crisis cell” that allegedly coordinated attacks by the armed forces and militias in support of her husband.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Removal of Energy Minister: Time to drain the swamp, Mr. President
Dr. Valerie Sawyerr: Why do the heathen rage? (Part I )
The most aesthetic off the beaten walkways in the world
Ivorian president offers amnesty to former First Lady Simone Gbagbo

 
Latest Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Toronto flights
Ivorian president offers amnesty to former First Lady Simone Gbagbo
The most aesthetic off the beaten walkways in the world
Dr. Valerie Sawyerr: Why do the heathen rage? (Part I )
Removal of Energy Minister: Time to drain the swamp, Mr. President
Boakye Agyarko sacked; Amewu acts
Rev Ababio modelled how Christian leaders ought to live - Ebo Whyte
VRA workers push for Energy minister resignation over 'botched' Ameri deal

MOST POPULAR
BoG creates Consolidated Bank to take over 5 struggling banks
‘You should have taken the bullets’ – Female MP tells ‘resigned’ Miss Ghana
Construction Bank expected to fold up by Aug 31
Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Dery has resigned
The church owes no apology for spending millions to worship God - Otabil
LIFESTYLE
After 20 years of marriage, I discovered my husband was a sugar daddy
ODD NEWS
Brazilian woman shocked to learn that women in Asia are wearing her face
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook, iTunes and Spotify drop InfoWars
OBITUARY
MR. KWAME AMODZIN BLAY
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region