23 escape in 'historic' Gambia prison break

23 escape in 'historic' Gambia prison break
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 09-08-2018 Time: 01:08:10:am

Police in the Gambia have confirmed the arrest of six prison guards in connection with a prison break last week.

Authorities, meanwhile, continue to hunt for the 23 escapees.

Police Spokesperson, Superintendent David Kujabi, told local media that the officials are being held for their role in the escape of inmates.

The incident took place at the remand wing of the Jeshwang prisons and has been described as the worst in the country’s history.

The local Point news portal quoted the Prisons spokesperson Spt. Momodou Lamin Ceesay, who told them in an exclusive interview that negligence was largely to blame for the incident.

“At least if there was push and pull between the prisoners and the officers on duties which may result in the injury of the officers on duty, we will have known that they have tried their level best in arresting them before they escape.

“The officers are currently detained and helping us on our investigation. They not yet charge but they will be disciplined through the Prison Act,” he is quoted to have said.

The prisoners are said to have escaped through the roof of the holding facility. “We have to understand that these are old building that needs massive renovation and they have been there since the colonial time,” he stated

Of the 23 prisoners that escaped, 9 of them are said to be juveniles while the other 14 were adults. One of them have since been arrested.

According to him, all the adult prisoners were jailed in connection with possession of drugs, assaults cases, threatening violence, house breaking, conspiracy to commit felony and robbery. A rape related inmate is the highest case of an inmate escapee.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Akufo-Addo listed among top 20 of world’s 100 most influential people in digital government
Fallout from BoG’s action in the banking sector: Were all the five banks dead stories?
IFEST urges govt to remain resolute with double-track implementation
A French village committed to deception

 
Latest Stories

BoG criticised for ‘poor consultation’ on banks recapitalisation
Stock market trading unshaken by banking sector challenges
4 tips for maintaining a sex life and work life balance
Herd of cows chases down fleeing crime suspect
A French village committed to deception
US to sanction Russia over nerve agent attack in UK
23 escape in 'historic' Gambia prison break
IFEST urges govt to remain resolute with double-track implementation

MOST POPULAR
Boakye Agyarko sacked; Amewu acts
The church owes no apology for spending millions to worship God - Otabil
Ghana Connect: 2 Ex-staff of failed bank die as over 800 languish in poverty
How ¢195m BoG money to rescue Capital bank was used to set up Sovereign bank
Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z pundit Nana Turkson passes on

LIFESTYLE
4 tips for maintaining a sex life and work life balance
ODD NEWS
Herd of cows chases down fleeing crime suspect
AUTOS
Is this the world's most beautiful car?
TECHNOLOGY
Akufo-Addo listed among top 20 of world’s 100 most influential people in digital government
OBITUARY
Madam Kate Opokua Debrah
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region