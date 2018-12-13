Tanzania to build dam at heritage site

Tanzania to build dam at heritage site
Source: BBC
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 07:12:38:am
Share
The Selous Game Reserve is home to a huge range of species, including the African fish eagle

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has signed a deal for the construction of a hydro-electric power plant in one of East Africa's best-known game reserves, amid criticism from environmentalists.

The deal, worth $3bn (£2.4bn), envisages the construction of a dam on the Rufiji River in the Selous Game Reserve, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Tanzania says the project will double its total power supply.

But conservationists warn that it will destroy wildlife habitat.

The deal was signed with two Egyptian construction firms.

The reservoir created by the dam is expected to be the largest in east Africa, inundating 1,200 sq km (463 sq miles) of land in an area known as Stiegler's Gorge.

Tanzania has argued that the project will boost development and double its existing power capacity. Only one-third of the country's population currently has access to electricity.

Crocodile at the Rufiji River
The Rufiji River in the Selous Reserve is home to crocodiles, among other species

The WWF, the global environmental body, says the project will also endanger the livelihoods of some 200,000 people - including farmers and fishermen - living downstream from the proposed dam.

A 2017 report by the body warns that the project could lead to greater erosion downstream, potentially drying out lakes that attract wildlife tourism, reducing the fertility of farmland and causing the retreat of the Rufiji Delta.

The Selous Game Reserve is home to a huge variety of animal species, including elephants and rhinos, whose population numbers have been falling because of heavy poaching. The reserve's elephant population has fallen by 90% in the last 40 years, according to the WWF.

Stiegler's Gorge is named after a Swiss engineer who was killed by an elephant in 1907. He had been planning to build a dam in the area.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Gbewa Palace gates open as Abudus perform funeral for overlord
Open letter to NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi
Gov't working on law to improve cybersecurity environment

Latest Stories

Gov't working on law to improve cybersecurity environment
Gbewa Palace gates open as Abudus perform funeral for overlord
Open letter to NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi
GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000
Violence against women: MP charges gov’t to resource DOVVSU
Julian Kingsley Opuni appointed new Fidelity Bank Managing Director
I doubt ADB would delist from Ghana Stock Exchange – GSE boss   
VIDEO: Farmers urge gov't to revamp Ghana’s seed factories

MOST POPULAR
Tremor in Accra: Fault lines active, prepare for earthquakes- Geological Service warns
Big raid as 16 Chinese with fresh guns arrested over illegal mining
Two arrested for attempting to cast spell on Akufo-Addo
Isaac Dogboe loses WBO world super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete
Days of 'goro boys' numbered as DVLA posts official charges

LIFESTYLE
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers
ODD NEWS
“Russia’s most advanced robot” turns out to be man in robot suit
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Bereaved mother criticises Facebook over baby ads
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees