The US says its new strategy for Africa will now focus on checking the growing influence of China and Russia.
Its National Security adviser, John Bolton, accused the two nations of carrying out "predatory practices" meant to drive African countries deeper into debt, stunt the growth of their economies and threaten US interests.
The US says its investment, military operations and national security are threatened by China’s and Russia’s growing influence on the continent.
One such example is in Djibouti, where China has set up a military base close to America's, and plans to run a major sea port.
Mr Bolton said US aid would now be used to counter the competition. And the country will demand faster and more tangible results.
The immediate casualties will include UN peacekeeping missions whose impact the US has questioned.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Brexit: EU says no to May on renegotiating deal
- US eyes competition with new Africa policy
- US: Chinia, Russia ‘corrupt’ in Africa
- South Africa court orders ex-president to pay his legal fees
- Trump: 'I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law'
- DR Congo poll: Blaze hits electoral depot as tense vote nears
- 9 out of 10 Africans unqualified for the Jobs they apply to
- Theresa May to join EU summit after surviving confidence vote
- Tanzania to build dam at heritage site
- Theresa May to face leadership challenge
- Senior citizens arrested after 'large amount of cocaine' found stashed on cruise ship
- Mozambique busts '30,000 ghost workers'
- Two nuns admit embezzling cash for Vegas gambling trips
- Thousands walk on Ethiopia Car Free Day
- Macron to hold protest crisis meeting