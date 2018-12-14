US eyes competition with new Africa policy

US eyes competition with new Africa policy
Source: BBC
Date: 14-12-2018 Time: 08:12:36:am
Share
The new policy is focused on the fight for global dominance over China and Russa

The US says its new strategy for Africa will now focus on checking the growing influence of China and Russia.

Its National Security adviser, John Bolton, accused the two nations of carrying out "predatory practices" meant to drive African countries deeper into debt, stunt the growth of their economies and threaten US interests.

The US says its investment, military operations and national security are threatened by China’s and Russia’s growing influence on the continent.

One such example is in Djibouti, where China has set up a military base close to America's, and plans to run a major sea port.

Mr Bolton said US aid would now be used to counter the competition. And the country will demand faster and more tangible results.

The immediate casualties will include UN peacekeeping missions whose impact the US has questioned.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
The novelty of drones, IMANI’s position and the lives at risk
Jose Mourinho: Man Utd 'far' from being built in my image
Active football in Ghana to resume next month
I'll accelerate development if...Sly Mensah pledges

Latest Stories

Cargill calls on COCOBOD, Agric Minister
Facebook reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos
I'll continue Mills' policy of building party offices - Alabi
Jose Mourinho: Man Utd 'far' from being built in my image
Active football in Ghana to resume next month
Coca-Cola Minigolf League: Six clubs set for finals
I'll accelerate development if...Sly Mensah pledges
Eunice Beckmann to hold charity event for street kids in Accra

MOST POPULAR
Tremor in Accra: Fault lines active, prepare for earthquakes- Geological Service warns
Isaac Dogboe loses WBO world super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete
6 Menzgold customers arrested over invasion, violence
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Watch: Shatta Wale releases video for ‘My Level’ hit song

LIFESTYLE
Twisted By Birth: The pain and shame of living with Obstetric Fistula
ODD NEWS
Man quits his job to wait for “dream girl” he made eye contact with for 10 seconds
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees