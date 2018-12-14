US eyes competition with new Africa policy

Share

The new policy is focused on the fight for global dominance over China and Russa

The US says its new strategy for Africa will now focus on checking the growing influence of China and Russia.

Its National Security adviser, John Bolton, accused the two nations of carrying out "predatory practices" meant to drive African countries deeper into debt, stunt the growth of their economies and threaten US interests.

The US says its investment, military operations and national security are threatened by China’s and Russia’s growing influence on the continent.

One such example is in Djibouti, where China has set up a military base close to America's, and plans to run a major sea port.

Mr Bolton said US aid would now be used to counter the competition. And the country will demand faster and more tangible results.

The immediate casualties will include UN peacekeeping missions whose impact the US has questioned.