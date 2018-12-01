George Bush Senior dies at 94

Source: BBC
Date: 01-12-2018 Time: 05:12:07:am
Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94, his son George W Bush has announced. 

George Bush Sr, as he was known, passed away on Friday evening, a statement said on behalf of the family.

He was a World War Two aviator and Texan oil tycoon before entering politics in 1964 as a Republican.

In April, he was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit with an infection, a week after the death of his wife Barbara.

