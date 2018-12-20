New British law bans ivory sales

New British law bans ivory sales
Source: BBC
Date: 20-12-2018 Time: 03:12:17:pm
Share

A new British law banning all ivory sales has been welcomed by a dozen African states, and by campaigners who say poachers have been using the legal trade in antique ivory to cover their own activities.

The law has been described as the best Christmas present for the world’s threatened elephants, and a significant blow for the world’s ivory smugglers.

For years, Britain has been at the centre of a flourishing international trade in antique ivory.

But there’s evidence that the legal trade has fuelled demand, and provided cover for criminal gangs smuggling fresh tusks to China.

Now Britain is shutting its industry down, and calling on other European nations to follow suit. The environment secretary Michael Gove said the UK has shown global leadership.

In Africa, a few governments still argue that a managed ivory trade is the best policy.

But in many countries, elephant populations are being wiped out by heavily-armed gangs and campaigners insist that only a total ban on all ivory trade can save the species.

The fear is that elephants, like the rhinos, could be reduced to living in a handful of protected parks.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Video: Boris Kodjoe to storm Ghana with 40 top celebrities
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years
Recapitalization: ADB shareholders endorse conversion of GHc150m to equity shares
Akwamuhene calls for alliance of assembly members and chiefs of Asuogyamang

Latest Stories

$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing
VIDEO: Bui resettlement programme; Gov’t yet to pay land compensation
St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre donates ambulance to Immigration Service  
CLUB Beer to give 1m free bottles this Xmas
Recapitalization: ADB shareholders endorse conversion of GHc150m to equity shares
Talking about your exes on a date is actually a good idea
Do Multivitamins even do anything? Two experts fight it out
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Gambler petitions after betting company's refusal to pay win
Anti-galamsey taskforce attacked over arrest of Chinese miners

LIFESTYLE
St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre donates ambulance to Immigration Service  
ODD NEWS
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
EC inaugurates 9-member ROPAA implementation committee