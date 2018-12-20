Syria conflict: Trump's withdrawal plan shocks allies

Syria conflict: Trump's withdrawal plan shocks allies
Source: BBC
Date: 20-12-2018 Time: 08:12:39:am
Share
US troops have largely been stationed in the Kurdish region in northern Syria

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw all US troops from Syria has been met with strong criticism.

Mr Trump made the announcement on Wednesday, asserting that the Islamic State (IS) group had been defeated.

But major allies, including senior Republicans and foreign powers, have disputed the claim and say the move could lead to a resurgence of IS.

US troops have helped rid much of Syria's north-east of the jihadist group, but pockets of fighters remain.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is one of Mr Trump's supporters, called the withdrawal decision a "huge Obama-like mistake".

And the UK government pushed back on the president's assurance that IS had now been defeated.

The Pentagon said it was transitioning to the "next phase of the campaign" to eliminate IS but did not provide further details.

President Trump, who has long promised to pull American troops out of Syria, said on Twitter that it was time to bring them home after their "historic victories".

Presentational white space

The White House would not give a timescale for the withdrawal but defence officials quoted by the New York Times said President Trump wanted it done within 30 days.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Video: Boris Kodjoe to storm Ghana with 40 top celebrities
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years
Recapitalization: ADB shareholders endorse conversion of GHc150m to equity shares
Akwamuhene calls for alliance of assembly members and chiefs of Asuogyamang

Latest Stories

$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing
VIDEO: Bui resettlement programme; Gov’t yet to pay land compensation
St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre donates ambulance to Immigration Service  
CLUB Beer to give 1m free bottles this Xmas
Recapitalization: ADB shareholders endorse conversion of GHc150m to equity shares
Talking about your exes on a date is actually a good idea
Do Multivitamins even do anything? Two experts fight it out
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Gambler petitions after betting company's refusal to pay win
Anti-galamsey taskforce attacked over arrest of Chinese miners

LIFESTYLE
St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre donates ambulance to Immigration Service  
ODD NEWS
Company creates pants designed to last 100 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
EC inaugurates 9-member ROPAA implementation committee