Sudan protests: Police fire tear gas as violence spreads

Police in Sudan have fired tear gas at protesters as part of violent anti-government protests that have spread across the country.
Hundreds of demonstrators blocked a road near a football stadium in the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday before clashing with riot police.
Opposition figures say 22 demonstrators have been killed since Wednesday, but officials say the figure is much lower.
The protests erupted after bread and fuel price rises were announced.
Over the past year, the cost of some goods has more than doubled, inflation has risen to nearly 70%, the value of the Sudanese pound has fallen sharply and shortages have been reported in cities including the capital Khartoum.
A group of doctors has also said that its members will go on strike from Monday to increase pressure on President Omar al-Bashir.
