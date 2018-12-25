Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli

Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli
Source: CNN
Date: 25-12-2018 Time: 03:12:46:pm
Share

Gunmen armed with machine guns stormed the foreign ministry of Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing three people who worked there, a spokesperson for the UN-backed Government of National Accord told CNN.

One of the victims was a high-ranking official, the spokesperson added. 10 others were injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Three gunmen died in the attack that happened at around 10 a.m. local time. One of the gunmen is believed to have been killed after an explosion was heard in the top floor of the building, politician Guma El-Gamaty who was in the area said.

"The top floor was totally engulfed in fire; you can still see smoke coming from the building," he said.

Gamaty added that emergency services and security forces were on the ground dealing with the situation, which he believed was under control.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya condemned the attack.

"Terrorism will not triumph over the Libyans' decision to move forward towards building their state and renouncing violence. We will not accept any attack on a state institution, especially one committed by a terrorist group," said Ghassan Salamé, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya.

"We will work with the Libyan people to prevent terrorist groups from turning Libya into a haven or an arena for their crimes."

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
I just wanted sex – Cardi B reacts to vacation with Offset despite breakup
I know I don’t have big buttocks, mind your business – Tiwa Savage tells Yemi Alade
Makola market gutted by fire on Christmas Day
Ghana's first oil exploration licensing round attracts global giants

Latest Stories

Video: “I fell in love at first sight” - Akomea speaks of new-found wife
Trump says U.S. govt shutdown to last until agreement on border wall
Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli
Sister Deborah releases video for controversial ‘Kakalika Love’ song
11 experts share their best ideas on how to save money in 2019
The appointments even healthy people should make once a year
Makola market gutted by fire on Christmas Day
I love all my sons, baby mamas - Wizkid breaks silence on allegations

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Cure for HIV and AIDS potentially discovered in Ghana
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament
$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing

LIFESTYLE
11 experts share their best ideas on how to save money in 2019
ODD NEWS
World’s most expensive live fish bought for a whopping $1.8m
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
SpaceX launches first U.S. national security space mission
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
New Regions Referendum: Special voting underway in 47 districts