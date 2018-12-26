4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Sicily

4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Sicily
Source: AFP
Date: 26-12-2018 Time: 12:12:08:pm
An earthquake measuring 4.8 in magnitude hit Sicily in the early hours of this morning, injuring four people and damaging historic buildings. 

The quake followed the eruption of Europe’s largest and most active volcano, Mount Etna, which erupted for the first time this year on 24 December, following reports of more than 130 earthquakes of up to 4.3 in magnitude. 

The National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) confirmed that the quake was only 0.6 miles deep, according to reports from AFP.


