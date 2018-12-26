An earthquake measuring 4.8 in magnitude hit Sicily in the early hours of this morning, injuring four people and damaging historic buildings.
The quake followed the eruption of Europe’s largest and most active volcano, Mount Etna, which erupted for the first time this year on 24 December, following reports of more than 130 earthquakes of up to 4.3 in magnitude.
The National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) confirmed that the quake was only 0.6 miles deep, according to reports from AFP.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Sicily
- Trump says U.S. govt shutdown to last until agreement on border wall
- Gunmen storm foreign ministry in Tripoli
- Thousands evacuated after tower 'crack'
- Toddler dies in circumcision in Italy
- Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia
- Sudan protests: Police fire tear gas as violence spreads
- 222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
- Africa in 2018: An extraordinary peace blooms amid crises
- Japan emperor draws record birthday crowd before abdication next year
- US envoy quits over Trump Syria pullout
- Top Somali journalist among Mogadishu bomb victims
- Policeman guilty of sexual assault for removing condom without consent
- Christmas cash shortage hits Liberia
- US Defence Secretary resigns; wants Trump to appoint someone whose "views are better aligned with yours"