UK couple die within hours of each other

More than £17,000 has been raised for the families of Jason Francis and Alice Robinson

Thousands of pounds has been raised to help the families of a British couple who died within hours of each other in Australia.

Former Market Drayton Town footballer Jason Francis, 29, was hit by a car near the home he shared with partner Alice Robinson in Scarborough, Perth.

Ms Robinson, who was said to have been "heartbroken", was later found dead.

More than 31,000 Australian dollars (£17,259) has been donated since Christmas Eve.

A Go Fund Me Page said this would help their relatives with any costs that might be incurred in sending the couple's bodies home.

Mr Francis had been on a day out with friends from Cottesloe Rugby Club, before getting a taxi home on Saturday evening.

Western Australia Police said a white VW Jetta, driven by an 18-year-old man, hit a male pedestrian on Stanley Street in Scarborough.

The force confirmed it was also investigating the death of a woman, and was preparing a report for the coroner.

Sam Diamond, president of the rugby club, which Mr Francis joined at the beginning of the year after moving to the area, said of the couple: "They were two of the finest people you could meet.

"They well and truly ingrained themselves in our club."

He said he understood Ms Robinson had gone outside the couple's home to investigate when she saw the flashing emergency lights.

"She was told by first responders that it was Jason they were working on," he said.

"We don't know what happened to her after this. I know the police have launched an inquiry into it.

"She has gone missing after notifying some of our friends of what's happened (to Mr Francis) and hasn't been found until the next morning."

He described Ms Robinson, who worked for a digital marketing company but was also a talented artist, as having "an infectious laugh" and being "very bubbly".

'Fantastic people'

Mr Diamond added: "Jason was the sort of person that's always got the time of day for everyone. Loved talking, loved working out, loved staying fit and healthy.

"They were just genuine, down-to-earth, fantastic people."

He said the mothers of both Mr Francis, who was in the process of becoming a firefighter, and Ms Robinson had expressed their appreciation for the funds raised.

A number of Shropshire sports clubs paid tribute to Mr Francis, including the captain of Market Drayton Town FC.

Paul McMullen said: "You young man were such a fine piece of our puzzle at MDTFC during our success and it was a pleasure to be part of it playing alongside of you."