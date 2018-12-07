William Barr nominated by Donald Trump to be US attorney general

Share

William Barr during his time as Attorney General in the early 1990s

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to be the new attorney general, a post he held in the 1990s.

By replacing Jeff Sessions, who was fired by Mr Trump last month, the 68-year-old will take charge of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

US media report he has been critical of some aspects of that inquiry.

A well-known conservative lawyer, Mr Barr held the role under President George H W Bush from 1991 to 1993.

The president called him a "highly respected lawyer" by both Republicans and Democrats and "a terrific man" while speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn.

"I did not know him until recently, when I was going through the process of looking at people," Mr Trump said. "He was my first choice from day one."

Currently, Mr Barr is counsel at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm in Washington DC.