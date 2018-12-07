William Barr nominated by Donald Trump to be US attorney general

William Barr nominated by Donald Trump to be US attorney general
Source: BBC
Date: 07-12-2018 Time: 03:12:14:pm
Share
William Barr during his time as Attorney General in the early 1990s

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to be the new attorney general, a post he held in the 1990s.

By replacing Jeff Sessions, who was fired by Mr Trump last month, the 68-year-old will take charge of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

US media report he has been critical of some aspects of that inquiry.

A well-known conservative lawyer, Mr Barr held the role under President George H W Bush from 1991 to 1993.

The president called him a "highly respected lawyer" by both Republicans and Democrats and "a terrific man" while speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn.

"I did not know him until recently, when I was going through the process of looking at people," Mr Trump said. "He was my first choice from day one."

Currently, Mr Barr is counsel at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm in Washington DC.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank support farmers in four districts

Latest Stories

Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank support farmers in four districts
Process&Plant, Chint donate solar plant to Ghana Institution of Engineering
Drones for medical supply - FAQs
Ecobank rewards 130 customers in Xpress Account Promo
Alliance for Science pushes for passage of Plant Breeders Bill into law
Elikplim opts out of NDC race; throws weight behind Mahama
Statement: Mahama's message on National Farmers' Day
The Signature: Best in real estate hits Accra

MOST POPULAR
Menzgold asks staff to proceed on leave
Big raid as 16 Chinese with fresh guns arrested over illegal mining
NDC chairman, General Secretary petitioned to step aside
NDC Primary: Businessman, others paying Mahama’s ¢420k – Kwakye Ofosu
Mahama date of birth wins cash for Kumasi lotto stakers

LIFESTYLE
The reason you sweat in your sleep
ODD NEWS
Police slammed for spending almost $600 on DNA tests to catch thief of $2 yoghurt bottle
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
BoG assures provision of regulations to support blockchain innovations
OBITUARY
James Emmanuel Kwegyir Aggrey-Orleans
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees