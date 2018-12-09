Togo: child shot, killed during clashes between protesters, security forces

Togo: child shot, killed during clashes between protesters, security forces
Source: AFP
Date: 09-12-2018 Time: 06:12:57:pm
Share
The Ghana Togo Border

At least one child was shot and killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in Lomé on Saturday.

Togolese security minister, Yark Damehane told AFP that the 8-year old was shot dead by individuals in a non-registered 4X4 vehicle. He said a search was underway to find the vehicle and perpetrators.

The main opposition coalition in Togo is denouncing the December 20 legislative polls and called for new protests between 8 -18 December to halt the electoral process.

On Thursday, December 6, the government banned the planned protests citing ‘’ very high risk to public order ‘’.

In some neighborhoods like Agoè in the northern suburb of the capital Lomé, protest by young people was dispersed with tears, according to AFP.

The opposition coalition is calling for constitutional reforms to limit both the presidential and legislative terms.

It is also demanding the re-composition of the nation’s electoral body and resumption of all activities already undertaken by the commission.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
What secret plot lies behind John Mahama’s second coming?
Front pages: Monday, December 10, 2018
Kufuor and reconciliation of history
The levitating stone of Shivapur: A controversial ‘miracle’

Latest Stories

Macron to hold protest crisis meeting
Kenya's president hires 91-year-old to secure youth sports fund
Sudan helicopter crash kills officials
Front pages: Monday, December 10, 2018
New regions: Govt publishes Justice Brobbey report
Accra Technical University to offer training in drone technology
Kufuor and reconciliation of history
What secret plot lies behind John Mahama’s second coming?

MOST POPULAR
Tremor in Accra: Fault lines active, prepare for earthquakes- Geological Service warns
Big raid as 16 Chinese with fresh guns arrested over illegal mining
Menzgold asks staff to proceed on leave
Two arrested for attempting to cast spell on Akufo-Addo
Isaac Dogboe loses WBO world super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete

LIFESTYLE
The reason you sweat in your sleep
ODD NEWS
The levitating stone of Shivapur: A controversial ‘miracle’
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Kantanka says 13k orders secured from 3 African countries
OBITUARY
James Emmanuel Kwegyir Aggrey-Orleans
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees