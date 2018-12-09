Togo: child shot, killed during clashes between protesters, security forces

At least one child was shot and killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in Lomé on Saturday.
Togolese security minister, Yark Damehane told AFP that the 8-year old was shot dead by individuals in a non-registered 4X4 vehicle. He said a search was underway to find the vehicle and perpetrators.
The main opposition coalition in Togo is denouncing the December 20 legislative polls and called for new protests between 8 -18 December to halt the electoral process.
On Thursday, December 6, the government banned the planned protests citing ‘’ very high risk to public order ‘’.
In some neighborhoods like Agoè in the northern suburb of the capital Lomé, protest by young people was dispersed with tears, according to AFP.
The opposition coalition is calling for constitutional reforms to limit both the presidential and legislative terms.
It is also demanding the re-composition of the nation’s electoral body and resumption of all activities already undertaken by the commission.
