Kenyan MP arrested over multi-million dollar scam

Alfred Keter

A Kenyan MP has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a multi-million dollar scam.

Alfred Keter, who represents Nandi Hills, was taken into custody this morning, according to local media.

Central Bank of Kenya's head of communications Wallace Kantai said two other people - Arthur Ingolo Sakwa and Madat Suburali Chatur - had also been taken into custody.

Together, they are accused of trying to cash fake treasury bills worth 633m shillings ($6m; £4.4m), Mr Kantai said.

Treasury bills are "a secure, short-term investment, offering... returns after a relatively short commitment of funds", the Central Bank says.

Mr Keter, a member of the ruling Jubilee Party who has found himself at loggerheads with its leadership in recent times, is currently being questioned so cannot respond to the allegations.